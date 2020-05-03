Covid-19: Malayali social worker dies of coronavirus in UAE

A Malayali social worker has died due to Covid-19 in UAE. PK Kareem Haji aged 62 was died at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi. Haji is said to have been at the hospital for nearly 10 days before succumbing to COVID-19.

PK Kareem Haji, a native of Thiruvananthapuram was running a business in Abu Dhabi. He was also the former president of Abu Dhabi Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) and an active community worker with the Indian Islamic Centre, the Sunni Centre. He was left behind a wife, and three sons.

Haji is said to have spearheaded a food campaign at the start of the pandemic outbreak in the UAE and was responsible for feeding over 1,000 people in need of food in the emirate following the UAE’s national sterilisation drive.