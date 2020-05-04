Coronavirus : UAE reports 564 new cases of COVID19, 7 deaths

The UAE confirmed 564 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, while seven COVID-19 patients have died and 99 others have fully recovered.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), this brings the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 14,163, while there have been 126 deaths and 2,763 recoveries so far.

The ministry said that the deceased, who are of various nationalities, suffered from pre-existing chronic illnesses coinciding with coronavirus, which resulted in complications leading to their deaths.