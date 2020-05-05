7 migrant workers arrested by police for shooting TikTok video inside quarantine centre

Odisha police has arrested 7 people for shooting a TikTok video inside a quarantine centre. The inmates of a government quarantine centre in Bhadrak district were arrested for violating social distancing norms.

All the arrested were migrant workers from Bengal. They were kept in a quarantine centre in Tihidi High School under Bhatapada grampanchayat of Bhadrak district.

After the video went viral, sarpanch of Bhatapada, Swarnamayee Jena lodged a FIR against them under sections 188/269/270 of IPC and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act for violating social distancing norms in the quarantine centre.

The sarpanch alleged that the quarantined people wanted to leave the centre after testing negative in the first Covid-19 test. However, they were urged to stay in the facility for the stipulated 14 days.