Actress Urvashi Rautela is inspired by Kareena Kapoor in her latest video : Watch Here

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela seems too inspired by Kareena Kapoor”s Poo act in “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…”, going by her new post.

Urvashi took to Instagram and shared a video where she sways with music. She is dressed in a white blazer and blue shirt, and she completes her look with bold red lips and hair tied in a neat ponytail.

Alongside the picture, she wrote the famous dialogue mouthed by Kareena as Poo in the film: “How dare you ? ”Tumhara koi haq nai banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago” (you have no rights to look so beautiful) Not fair : Poo Kkkg… #channellingmyinnerpoo.”

Urvashi, recently shared that she misses her mathematics classes.

On the work front, “Beat pe thumka”, a peppy wedding number featuring Urvashi has just been released. The song is from her upcoming comedy flick “Virgin Bhanupriya”.