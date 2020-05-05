Artist’s special tribute to Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor goes viral : Watch Here

Baadal Nanjundaswamy, a famous street artist in Bengaluru, came up with an interesting way to pay tribute to the actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

Taking to Twitter, Nanjundaswamy shared a video featuring the artwork he created along with a caption that read, “A tribute to these legend artists!” The video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows a hand-drawn picture of Kapoor on one side, which transforms into that of Khan when the angle of the camera is flipped to the other side. While the 53-year-old ‘The Namesake’ actor passed away on April 29, Kapoor died a day later.