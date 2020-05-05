Coronavirus : 67 BSF jawans test positive for COVID-19

A total of 67 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 till now after 10 jawans diagnosed with the deadly virus in Tripura on Monday. These troops in Tripura belonged to 138th Battalion. Out of the total, 41 BSF soldiers have contracted coronavirus in Delhi, while one from Kolkata. One BSF jawan on leave also tested positive for COVID-19.

Tripura chief minister also asked people not to panic after 13 persons tested positive for coronavirus in the state, including the 10 BSF soldiers. The other three persons, include wife of a jawan and two children. In Tripura, 25 BSF jawans have been diagnosed with the deadly virus so far. Meanwhile, there are currently, 27 active coronavirus cases in the state. Two people have already discharged.