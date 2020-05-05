Coronavirus : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to discuss economy with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a conversation with Nobel Laureate, Abhijit Banerjee on the economic fall out of the COVID-19 crisis, as part of his series of discussion with experts.
Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote: “Tomorrow at 9 AM, tune in to watch my conversation with Nobel Laureate, Abhijit Banerjee on dealing with the economic fall out of the COVID-19 crisis. To join the conversation and for regular video updates, subscribe to my YouTube channel.”
