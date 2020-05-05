Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 252,000 globally

More than 252,000 people worldwide have died from the novel coronavirus, more than 85 per cent of them in Europe and the United States, according to an AFP tally of official figures at 2.30am UAE on Monday.

The US is the country that has recorded the most deaths, with 68,689 fatalities, while Europe is the hardest-hit continent with 145,023 confirmed deaths.

Since it emerged in China in December, COVID-19 has infected more than 3.5 million people and devastated economies across the globe.