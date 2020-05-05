Coronavirus : “Every wrong step will cost lives”, Kamal Haasan slams Govt

Actor Kamal Haasan recently took to social media and slammed Tamil Nadu government over their decision to open liquor shops from May 7. A lot of liquor shops were re-opened in other states from May 4 and according to media reports, the Karnataka government alone collected Rs 45 crore in a single-day collection of alcohol sales. Reportedly, TN Govt is now planning to open in their state from May 7. Kamal Haasan immediately took to social media and expressed his displeasure over the same.

“The government which couldn’t save Koyambedu market will now open TASMAC shops. Does leadership even understand that every wrong step will cost lives?” Kamal Haasan said. Many celebrities from the film industry took to social media and have expressed their thoughts on liquor shops being reopened amidst COVID-19 outbreak.