Coronavirus Lockdown : Govt to impose extra 70% tax on liquor from Today

Liquor in Delhi will cost more from Tuesday as the government has decided to impose a 70 percent ‘Special Corona Fee’ on its sale in the national capital, sources said. The move will boost government revenue, which has been hit hard due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

“70 percent ‘Special Corona Fee’ has been imposed on the MRP of liquor bottles. The new rate will be applicable from Tuesday,” a source said. The idea was considered at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, the sources said.

Delhi has been under lockdown since March 23.