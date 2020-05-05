Coronavirus : Nike to donate 30,000 pairs of shoes to health care workers

Nike announced on Monday that it will donate 30,000 pairs of Air Zoom Pulse – a shoe specifically designed for health care workers – to health systems and hospitals in Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis and New York City, and within the Veterans Health Administration, according to a company statement.

“The effort is led by messages of gratitude to healthcare professionals. From one athlete to another, Nike athletes recognize the physical and mental resilience of healthcare athletes,” the company said.

Hospitals across Europe – including Barcelona, Berlin, London, Milan, Paris and Belgium – will receive an additional 2,500 pairs, according to the statement.

About 95,000 pairs of soccer socks will also be delivered to health care workers in Los Angeles and New York City, the company said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted his appreciation, saying, “Thank you so much for supporting our front line health care heroes.”