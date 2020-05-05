DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Covid-19 Updates: 3900 new cases of coronavirus reported in India

May 5, 2020, 06:14 pm IST

In the last 24 hours 3900 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection has been reported in India. The data of coronavirus has been updated by the Ministry of Health. As per the updated data, the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the country  is 46,433. In the last 24 hours, there have been 3,900 new cases, 195 deaths has been reported in the last 24 hours. 1,020 people have been  recovered.

The death toll has reached 1568. Currently, there are 32,138 active cases in India and 12,726 people have recovered.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the world has crossed 36.6 lakh while the death toll has crossed 2.52 lakh with the US being the most-affected country. Several countries have started work on vaccines while US President Donald Trump has said the country is hoping to get the coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year.

