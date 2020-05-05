Covid-19 Updates: 9 People died due to coronavirus in UAE

The data of coronavirus infection in UAE was updated by the Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday. According to the updated data released by the ministry, 462 new coronavirus cases were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. 187 patients has been recovered and 9 people had lost their lives to the pandemic.

The total number of cases in UAE has now rised to 15,192. Now the total recoveries has reached at 3153. The death toll has reached 146. The ministry announced that 28,000 new tests has been also carried out. A new Covid-19 testing centre has opened up in Abu Dhabi’s Musaffah.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, has assured that Dubai is fully prepared, and has adequate supplies of food.