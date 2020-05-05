Covid-19 Updates: One-year-old boy recovers from coronavirus

Giving a big relief to all including health workers, a one-year-old boy has recovered from Covid-19. The Filipino kid named Baby Zaine was recovered from the deadly pandemic in UAE. he was aged one year and six months old. he is the youngest Filipino recovered.

The boy was tested negative in the last test. Earlier three weeks ago he and his mother were diagnosed with Covid-19. Zaine although did not show any symptoms at all but tested positive seven times. His mum experienced very mild symptoms during isolation. Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Hjayceelyn M. Quintana called the kids’s recovery as “another miracle”.