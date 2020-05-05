Covid-19 Updates: Total coronavirus cases rises in Oman

98 new confirmed coronavirus cases has been reported in Oman. This was reported by Oman’s news agency (ONA) quoting Health Ministry of Oman. The newly diagnosed cases include 42 Omanis and 56 foreigners.

The total number of cases has rised to 2735. 12 people had lost their lives in the country in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries in the country have reached 858 cases.

Authorities ordered the shutdown of a major industrial zone in the governorate of Muscat as part of anti-virus measures.The closure of the Wadi Kabir Industrial Zone went into effect Monday in compliance with directives of the state Supreme Committee on Covid-19.