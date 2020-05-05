Flight ticket prices for repatriation to India revealed

The union government has revealed that the flight tickets for repatriation flights to India will be nominal. The union government has declined the news that the flight tickets will extra priced.

The official pricing of tickets is yet to be revealed by the Indian ministries of Civil Aviation and External Affairs, along with social distancing norms within the aircraft.

“The ticket prices will be nominal, an amount everyone can afford. However, the final pricing of air tickets will be revealed by the Indian missions in the UAE shortly,” The first list of passengers awaiting return on the flights to Kochi and Kozhikode will also be revealed by the missions”, said a top official to a daily in UAE.

Union government has announced special evacuation flights starting Thursday, May 7. Those travelling first will include Indian workers in distress, medical cases, pregnant women, and a few on tourist and visit visas.