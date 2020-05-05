DH Latest NewsLatest NewsSports

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI

May 5, 2020, 10:47 pm IST

Former Indian cricketer and BJP’s Lok Sabha member from Delhi   Gautam Gambhir picked his all-time best Indian team. The former Indian batsman has named former Indian spinner  Anil Kumble as the skipper of the team.

Gambhir chose the legendary duo of Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag as his openers with Rahul Dravid coming out to bat on No. 3. The middle order comprised of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev in an all-rounder role and MS?Dhoni as the wicket-keeper. Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh were the chosen spinners while the pace department included  Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan.

Gautam Gambhir’s all time India Test XI:?Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble (Captain), Zaheer Khan, Javagal Srinath.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close