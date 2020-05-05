Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI

Former Indian cricketer and BJP’s Lok Sabha member from Delhi Gautam Gambhir picked his all-time best Indian team. The former Indian batsman has named former Indian spinner Anil Kumble as the skipper of the team.

Gambhir chose the legendary duo of Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag as his openers with Rahul Dravid coming out to bat on No. 3. The middle order comprised of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev in an all-rounder role and MS?Dhoni as the wicket-keeper. Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh were the chosen spinners while the pace department included Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan.

Gautam Gambhir’s all time India Test XI:?Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble (Captain), Zaheer Khan, Javagal Srinath.