HBD Raai Lakshmi : Here are some unknown facts about the hot South Indian actress ; see pics

South Indian glamour queen Raai Lakshmi is celebrating her birthday today. She was born on 5 May 1989 and today she is celebrating her 32nd birthday. She was born in Bengaluru and Lakshmi started her career in modeling and then showed her passion in acting. She has also done many TV aids with this.

She worked in the movie like Karka Kasdara, ‘Muni 2- Kancha’, ‘Mankatha’, ‘Rock n Roll’, ‘Annan Thambi’, ‘Harihar Nagar’, ‘Annan Thambi’, ‘Neku-naku’ , Must have seen in ‘Minchina Ota’, ‘Dham-Dhoom’, ‘Rajdhani Raja’ etc. Where she crossed all limits of boldness and made a place in the hearts of people. She is also called a copy of Bollywood actress Malaika Arora. She is popularly known as Malaika of South. Laxmi has been seen in many Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films till now.

She worked in the Bollywood film ‘Julie 2’. In this film, she gave fiercely bold scenes and for this reason she became very famous. Beyond all these, Lakshmi had also made a lot of headlines at that time when she lifted the curtain from her affair. She had told that her affair was with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former captain of the Indian cricket team for a year and after that the two separated. After separation, Rai Laxmi said, “My relationship with Dhoni was like a bad name.” She is single at the moment and beats everyone with her boldness.

Here are some of the most interesting facts about Raai Laxmi:

Family: Her father’s name is Ram Raai and mother’s name is Majula Raai, she has two elder sisters name Ashwin Raai and Reshma Raai. Laxmi started her career as a child actor in the year 2005.

Career in South Indian cinema: She played the role in the Tamil film, Karka Kasadarawhen she was 15. Thereafter she was also seen in many Telugu movies like Kundakka Mandakka, Dharmapuri, Nenjai Thoduand so on. In 2007, Laxmi also achieved success after she made debut in one of the Malayalam movie Rock n Roll. She has also performed an item song with superstar Chiranjeevi in Khaidi No. 150which was a spectacular hit at the Tollywood industry.

Bollywood: Raai Laxmi was also part in the Hindi cinema, she played a small role in Akira as Maya, she apparently made a debut in Bollywood. Also, Raai Laxmi played a lead role in her first Bollywood movie Julie 2. She also lost a lot of weight to get the lean body and the look for Julie 2.

Hobbies: Raai Laxmi favourite past time would include Dancing, Travelling, Bike riding and horse riding.

Favorite Actresses: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit.

Favorite Actors: Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan.

Favorite Food: Briyani, Japanese chicken curry with rice, Rasam Sadham with Appalam and Saurashtrian Kheema.