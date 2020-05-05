Indian Navy sent 3 ships to Maldives and UAE to evacuate Indians

The Indian Navy has sent 3 ships to Maldives and UAE to evacuate Indian expats. This was announced by a defence spokesperson. INS Jalashwa deployed off Mumbai coast, along with INS Magar, diverted for Maldives on Monday night. While INS Shardul diverted to Dubai to evacuate the expatriates. These three ships will return to Kochi.

INS Magar and INS Shardul are Southern Naval Command ships, while INS Jalashwa is from Eastern Naval Command. INS Jalashwa is set to reach Maldives on May 8 and INS Magar is scheduled to reach on May 10.

Earlier the union government has laid a master plan to bring back the Indian expats stranded in various countries due to the Covid-19 pandemic.