Indian Railway revealed the total money spent on ‘Shramik special’ trains

The Indian Railway has informed that it had spent around 20 crore rupees on ‘Shramik special trains’. The Indian Railway has already run 34 ‘Shramik special’ to transporting migrant labour to their home states. The special trains are launched to transport the migrant workers who were stranded amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

As per the Indian Railway, the total estimated cost for all 34 trains that were run till Sunday was roughly about Rs 24 crore. Only 15% of the total Rs 24 crore was paid for by state governments while the remaining 85% was borne by the Railways, approximately Rs 20 crore.

The first train carrying 1,225 migrant workers was run from the Telangana’s Lingampalli railway station to Hatia in Jharkhand on May 1.