Know the repatriation flight ticket charges from GCC countries to Kerala

The first repatriation flight from UAE will depart from Dubai to Kerala on this week. The ticket charges of this flight has been revealed. It has been revealed that Dubai to Kozhikode ticket will cost Dh. 725.

The final ticket price will be announced by the union government soon. But it has been assumed that the ticket will cost between Dh. 725 to 750.

“That is the price we are expecting. The price of the ticket is decided by the Central government and the indication we have is the cost will not exceed Rs15,000 (approximately Dh730),” K.T. Jaleel, a minister in the Kerala’s LDF-led government told Khaleej Times.

The Ticket Charges:

Abu Dhabi – Kochi – Rs. 15,000

Dubai – Kochi – Rs. 15,000

Doha -Kochi – Rs. 16,000

Bahrain- Kochi- Rs. 17,000

Muscat- Koch- Rs. 14,000

Doha – Thiruvananthapuram – Rs. 17,000

Bahrain- Kozhikode – Rs. 16,000

Kuwait- Kozhikode- Rs. 19,000

India will begin the phased repatriation mission from May 7 to 13 with 64 flights that will bring back 15,000 citizens from 12 countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Philippines, Singapore, UK, Bangladesh, Singapore, USA and Oman. Out of 64 flights to bring back stranded Indians from abroad, 15 will land in Kerala, and 11 from nine countries will land in Tamil Nadu, said the minister.

During the first week, the repatriation will be carried out by Air India. Two Air India flights – one from Abu Dhabi to Kochi and Dubai to Kozhikode, are scheduled for Thursday.