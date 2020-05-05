Learn how to mop from Sunny Leone: Video

As the nation is going through lockdown all people including celebrities are forced to stay indoors. Celebrities are engaged in entertaining their fans and followers by sharing photos, videos and challenges on social media. Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is a front runner in this. The actress always shares TikTok videos and her hot pictures on her social media handle.

Recently the actress has shared a video on her Instagram. In her new post Sunny Leone once again impressed her fans as she made the mundane task of mopping floors all glamorous and even shot an amazing TikTok video to Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings”. “Hmmmm….if I’m forced to mop, well then…”, Sunny captioned the video.