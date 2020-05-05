Three women beaten up, paraded half-naked by villagers; video goes viral

In a shocking incident from Muzaffarpur, the villagers of Dakrama beat up three women and made them parade half-naked in their village on Monday. They had also shaved the head of the women.

After the video of the shocking incident went viral, police assured that strict action would be taken against all the people involved in the heinous crime.

SDO, East Muzaffarpur Kundan Kumar said, “This is a crime. The police after a thorough investigation will take action against the accused”.