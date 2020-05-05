Union government’s master plan for massive evacuation revealed: See the flight times and destinations

The union government has laid out master plan for evacuating the Indian expats stranded in various countries. This will be the largest overseas evacuation of stranded Indian nationals abroad since Independence.The massive evacuation will carried out in a phased manner. The first phase will begin on May 7.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has prepared a chart for the evacuation of an approximate 14,800 Indian expats from 13 different countries by 64 flights in week 1 of the operation.Flights from India will fly to the Philippines, Singapore, Bangladesh, UAE, UK, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Singapore, Phillippines, USA, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait. The first day of evacuation will see 10 flights repatriate 2,300 Indians.

On Day 2, around 2050 Indian nationals will arrive in Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Delhi from nine different countries, according to the plan. Similarly on Day 3, some 2050 stranded nationals are expected to arrive in Mumbai, Kochi, Lucknow and Delhi from 13 countries spread across the Middle East, Europe, South East Asia and USA.

On Day 4 of the plan, will evacuate 1850 stranded nationals from eight different countries, including the USA, UK and the UAE.

All passengers will be screened before they are allowed to board flights for their return, and only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel. Also all passengers have to fill-up a form and submit a copy each to the Health and Immigration Counter at arrival.

These travellers will have to register on the Arogya Setu app after reaching their destination in India and undergo another medical screening.After scrutiny, they will be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis.

At least 150,000 Indians have registered to return with the Indian missions in the UAE alone and about 45,000 Indians who benefited from a recent visa amnesty will be brought back from Kuwait.