Bollywood actress burns up social media

May 7, 2020, 11:52 pm IST

Bollywood actress  Tara Sutaria’s pictures have stormed the internet .

Tara Sutaria is an Indian actress. She started her television career as a child artist in 2010 with Disney India’s ‘Big Bada Boom’ and went on to star in the channel’s sitcoms ‘The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir’ and ‘Oye Jassie’.

In 2019, Sutaria ventured into films by playing a college student in the teen drama ‘Student of the Year 2’ and a mute girl in the action film ‘Marjaavaan’  opposite Sidharth Malhotra and recently their maiden song ‘Masakali 2.0’ released.

Sutaria will next feature in Milan Luthria’s romantic thriller ‘Tadap’, opposite newcomer Ahan Shetty, and in a sequel to the 2014 thriller ‘Ek Villain’, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham and Disha Patani.

