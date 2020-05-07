Former Pakistan cricketer abuses India: Watch video

Former Pakistan cricketer Aaqib Javed accused that India is the den of match-fixing. Aaqib Javed, the former Pakistan pacer is one among the main whistleblowers in the corruption scandal in Pakistan cricket in the 1990s. The Pakistan cricketer also said that he has received death threats for his previous accusations against players such as Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Saleem Malik.

“Questions have been raised about the IPL and I think the den of this match-fixing mafia is India,” Aaqib said.

“My career ended prematurely because I spoke against fixing. I was being threatened that I would be ripped to pieces. If you are vocal against fixing then you can only go to a certain extent in your career. This is why I was not able to become the head coach of Pakistan,” said Javed .

“This mafia runs very deep and once you enter it you can never come back. Many cricketers were punished but the mafia was never identified. Both of them should be punished and this menace will only go away through severe punishments and lifetime bans,” he added.

Javed was part of the Pakistan team that went on to win the 1992 World Cup under Imran Khan.