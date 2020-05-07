Khushi Kapoor rejects another food recipe made by Janhvi Kapoor,video goes viral : Watch Here

On Wednesday, Janhvi Kapoor shared a video of making Khushi taste another one of her dishes, banana with toffee sauce, and the video made us go LOL.

Janhvi shared a video in which Khushi is seen subtly rejecting the dish that she made. While her reaction shows that the banana with toffee sauce wasn’t that great, it wasn’t bad either. Janhvi captioned the video, saying, ‘Subtle reaction of my banana with toffee sauce.’

Check out the video here-

Earlier, Jahnvi had made Khushi taste her carror cake which she didn’t like at all. She shared a video on social media in which she was seen feeding carrot cake to Khushi that she made at home. She shared a video on Instagram in which Khushi is seen afraid of tasting the cake while Janhvi records her reaction. Khushi gives a good review of the cake and says, “it is good.” But when Janhvi asks her to eat more, Khushi says, “I don’t want it.”