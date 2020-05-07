Lockdown Impact: State government makes important announcement regarding retirement age of employees

The Tamil Nadu state government has announced an important decision regarding the retirement age of government employees and teachers in the state. The Tamil Nadu government which faces financial crisis due to the coronavirus lockdown has decided to increase the retirement age of government employees and teachers.

The retirement age of its teachers and government employees has been rised from 58 to 59. The move will affect all its employees, school and college teachers and PSU workers.

“This is merely postponing a financial commitment to a later date. This is another innovative way of managing the resource constraint in the State like it has done with the transport workers for quite some time, Out of the main revenue mobilisation avenues, three are not bringing in any revenue. The fourth, liquor sales, has just begun today with so many riders,” said Prof. J. Jeyaranjan, Director, Institute for Development Alternative.

Earlier,the government announced the suspension of earned leave facility that was available to staff and teachers. Although the government announced a 10% incentive for government staff who work on the frontlines to control the pandemic, a government order to this effect is yet to be issued.