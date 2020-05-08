Corona virus sparked a ‘Tsunami of hate’, UN Chief Antonio Gutteres

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres called for efforts to end the anti-foreigner sentiment that has surged online and in-person during the pandemic. Antonio Guterres called Friday for an “all-out effort” to end the “tsunami of hate and Xenophobia” sparked by the novel coronavirus pandemic, without naming specific countries.“The pandemic continues to unleash a tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scaremongering,” Guterres said in a statement.

“Anti-foreigner sentiment has surged online and in the streets. Anti-Semitic conspiracy theories have spread and COVID-19-related anti-Muslim attacks have occurred.” According to Guterres, migrants and refugees have been “vilified as a source of the virus — and then denied access to medical treatment.”People with Chinese facial features were targeted in many parts of the globe due to a phobia which is deep-rooted that they are the carriers of the disease.

Meanwhile, “contemptible memes have emerged suggesting” that older people, some of the most vulnerable to the virus, “are also the most expendable,” he said. Additionally, “journalists, whistleblowers, health professionals, aid workers, and human rights defenders are being targeted simply for doing their jobs,” Guterres said.

Cases of nurses abused in duty uniforms were reported widely by European media during the Covid course.