For them, dinner means compromise”: Sherlyn Chopra reveals casting couch in Bollywood

Bollywood’s hot actress Sherlyn Chopra has come forward revealing about the casting couch experience that she has faced in the industry. The ‘Kamasutra’ actress in an interview given to Komoi has revealed about the casting couch experience.

In the interview, she said that when she was a new face in the industry, she would be invited by filmmakers to ‘dinner’ at midnight. She said that she was unaware about the real intention behind it.

“Initially, when I was a nobody in the eyes of the world, I would often approach filmmakers hoping that they would see in me the potential that I saw in me. I would go to them with my portfolio and they would be like ‘Achcha okay, theek hai, hum milte hai dinner par (Okay, let us meet for dinner)’. And I would be like, ‘When should I come for dinner?’, and they would tell me to come at 11 or 12 in the night. And I used to be clueless about it that time,” she told Koimoi in interview.

“For them, dinner means compromise. So when this happened like four to five times, then I realized, ‘So, that is what dinner stands for!’ Dinner means, ‘Come to me, baby.’”

“Then I decided, ‘Mujhe dinner hi nahi karna (I don’t want to have dinner only).’ Then I would tell the ones who approached me with that code word, ‘Main dinner nahi karti hoon, mera diet chal raha hai. Aap breakfast par bula lo, lunch par bula lo (I don’t eat dinner, I am dieting. You can meet me for breakfast or lunch).’ And they would never ever revert to me,” she said.