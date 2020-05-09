Coronavirus Lockdown : Man arrested for spitting on bread in bakery,video goes viral

After scores of videos about vegetable and fruit-sellers spitting on their produce, presumably to spread coronavirus, went viral, recently, an equally appalling incident has come to light from a bakery in Maharashtra’s Amravati.

The video is from a bakery in the Amravati district of Maharashtra where an individual, Abdul Nazim Sheikh Mahmood (29), was seen slicing the loaves of bread and spitting on them. The video was uploaded on the popular social media app TikTok and it instantly went viral, causing revulsion and outrage among people across the country. The video caused a stir in Maharashtra, a state worst-afflicted by the menace of coronavirus outbreak.

The video of the accused spitting on the bread was uploaded on TikTok on Wednesday evening. As soon as the video was shared on the social media app, it drew criticism from the users who expressed their disgust over the content of the clip. The Achalpur police took cognisance of the video on the basis of the complaint filed by the owner of the bakery, Abdul Salam, after learning that the video was shot inside his bakery. With regards to the complaint, the police arrested Abdul Nazim Sheikh Mahmood along with a minor.