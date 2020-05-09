Coronavirus : US Vice-President’s aide tests positive for COVID19

A top aide to US Vice-President Mike Pence has tested positive for Covid-19 one day after another White House staff member was diagnosed with the virus.Mr Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller tested positive on Friday, a day after President Donald Trump’s valet.

The White House has begun daily testing for Mr Pence and Mr Trump, and has claimed to be taking “every single precaution to protect the president”.

The US death toll is now over 76,000 and states are beginning to reopen.