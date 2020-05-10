250 people from 40 Muslim families embrace Hinduism

Around 250 people from 40 Muslim families has converted to Hinduism. The Muslims embrace Hinduism at Bidhmira village in Hisar district of Haryana . The converted to Hinduism and performed the last rites of a 80-year-old woman according to Hindu customs. Earlier on April 18 35 members of six Muslim families also embraced Hinduism at Jind’s Danoda Kalan village.

As per reports in national media, the Bithmara families have social relations with the families of Danodha Kalan. Like the Danodha Kalan families, these families too belong to the Mirasi Muslim community and work as traditional singers. These families of Bithmada used to live at Danoda Kalan village before India got its independence.

The newly convert people took the decision to embrace Hinduism after the demise of an elderly woman Phulli Devi. Her son Satbir Ahlawat has said that they belong to Doms who are Scheduled Caste Hindus. Barring cremation, they have been following the socio-religious activities of the Hindus.

“Earlier, our families had been following the tradition of burying the dead as per Islam. But we have decided to do away with that tradition as well and decided to cremate the body of my mother as per Hindu traditions,” said he.

“Our localities are close to Jat houses and we enjoy congenial social relations with them. We work as workers in their fields and also help them during social functions,” he added.

On being asked whether there was pressure on them to convert, he denied it, saying no villager had misbehaved with anyone.