Kids quarrel led to gun fight, 9 people killed in Pakistan

Nine people were shot dead after a dispute erupted among two groups following a quarrel between children in Sheikhupura’s Kharianwala area of Pakistan Punjab. According to details, members of one group opened fire on the other two days after an altercation occurred between minors. Nine people lost their lives in the tragic incident while three sustained injuries.

Heavy contingents of police reached the incident spot, recovered the dead bodies, and moved the wounded to hospital. The officials inspected the crime scene and started interrogations after collecting evidence.

Afterward, the affected group burnt the houses of the attackers which has worsened the situation. The victims’ families have maintained that police did not take action on time. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and summoned report from RPO. He affirmed to take strict action and directed the authorities to expedite investigation to deliver justice in time.