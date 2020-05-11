WhatsApp launches new feature

Popular social media messaging platform WhatsApp owned Facebook has launched a new feature. WhatsApp has all set to launch a shortcut for its ‘Messenger Rooms’.

Earlier in last month, WhatsApp has launched the video conferencing tool named ‘Messenger Rooms’ . Now a shortcut for this will be available on WhatsApp’s web version. This shortcut will enable users to connect with their friends and family via Messenger Rooms from their PCs and laptops. Thee shortcut will appear under the Attach button along with other options.

The new feature would be available to WhatsApp users via future updates.

Last month, Facebook had announced Messenger Rooms which allow group video calls of up to 50 people with no time limit. People can create a room right from Messenger or Facebook, and invite anyone to join the video call, even if they don’t have a Facebook account. In Facebook Messenger Rooms, the users can post links in their News Feed or in Groups or event pages.