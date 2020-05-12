Clinical trials for the ambitious drug for Covid-19 starts in India

Clinical trials of Favipiravir, an ambitious drug that could save the lives of many if approved has started in India. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday initiated the trials after getting approval from the country’s drug regulator last month.

Mumbai-based Glenmark said in a BSE filing the approval made it the first pharmaceutical company in India to be given the nod by the Drug Controller General of India to start trials on Covid-19 patients.

“The data we get from these clinical trials will point us in a clearer direction with regard to COVID-19 treatment and management,” said Dr.Monika Tandon, vice president and head of clinical development.

India’s tally of Covid-19 stood at 70,756 on Tuesday morning with 2293 fatalities across the country, according to the health ministry’s Covid-19 dashboard.