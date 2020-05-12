Coronavirus : Air India staff tests positive for COVID19, office sealed

Delhi office of national carrier Air India was sealed on Tuesday after one staff member tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The employee, who works at the Gurudwara Rakabganj Road building, tested positive on Monday evening. “Airlines House has been sealed for Tuesday and Wednesday,” an unidentified airline official told the news agency. The staff member is in home quarantine.

All Air India officials, including Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal, will work from home, authorities of the airline said. Around 200 people visit the airline’s office almost every day. The building is now being sanitised.