Coronavirus Lockdown : Air India to operate special domestic flights from next week

Air India is preparing to start special domestic operations across select cities between May 19 and June 2, 2020. The flights will connect Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Kochi, and other cities, Times of India reported.

According to the report, a senior official said that the schedule is ready to start special domestic operations from May 19. However, he said that commencement will depend on the approval of the civil aviation ministry. Citizens will be able to book tickets as soon as the notification is released.

A maximum number of flights will operate from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Delhi will have 173 flights, Mumbai 40, Hyderabad 25, Koch 12 and Chennai one flight.