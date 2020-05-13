Coronavirus Lockdown : “PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore financial package only meant for headlines”,says Congress

Even as the ruling BJP hailed the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the world”s largest holistic package, the Congress dubbed it a headline, saying India is disappointed by his silence on migrants” woes.

While Home Minister Amit Shah said the Modi government took decisions in the interest of the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it was not just a financial package but a reform stimulus, a mindset overhaul and a thrust in governance.

BJP president J P Nadda said with the announcement, PM Modi has laid the foundation of India leading the world in the 21st century and an ”Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (self reliant India) is the ”mantra” for driving this change.

The Congress, however, termed the PM”s address one that gave the country a headline, saying the nation is disappointed by his “failure” to address the woes of millions of migrants.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the PM”s announcement would lift the country from the atmosphere of despair. He said his mantra of self-reliance will inject new energy into the country.

“The 21st century will be defined by India, Hon PM”s message today has laid foundation stone for implementing this. AatmanirbharBharat is our Mantra for driving country towards this new change,” Nadda tweeted.

“PM has declared the world”s largest holistic relief package. The Modi govt has given financial packages of Rs 20 lakh crore to support every section of the society. It is around 10% of Indian GDP. Hon PM”s proactive approach will build a ”Aatmanirbhar Bharat”,” he added.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the heartbreaking human tragedy of migrants walking back home needed compassion and care.

“Dear PM, What you said today gives the country and the media a HEADLINE,” he said on Twitter.

“When the ”blank page” is filled with ”Heartfelt help of people”, the nation and Congress party will respond.

“India is deeply disappointed by your utter lack of empathy, sensitivity and failure to address the woes of millions of migrant workers,” he said on Twitter.

His colleague, Manish Tewari, tweeted, “PMs speech can be summed up in one word – HEADLINE HUNTING. A NUMBER -20 LAKH CRORES. NO DETAILS.”

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, however, welcomed the package.

“The financial package announced by PM Modiji was much awaited. Better late than never. We welcome this,” he tweeted.