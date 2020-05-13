Ramadan 2020: Gulf country announces Eid Al Fitr holidays for public and private sector

The holiday for Eid Al Fitr were announced in Saudi Arabia. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced the Eid holidays for both private and public sector.

The holidays for the public sector will begin from Thursday 21st Ramadan(14th May 2020) until Wednesday 8th Shawwal (31st May) 2020). The workers have the right to full time leave on Eid holidays. 16 days holiday has been provided for public sector employees.The work will resume only on May 31.

The private sector workers are entitled to full time holidays for 4 days. The private sector employees will get holidays from Ramadan 29 that is 23 May to 27 May.

Saudi government has imposed a total lockdown on Eid Al Fitr holidays to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.