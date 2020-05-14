Activist Rehana Fathima who tried to enter Sabarimala sacked by BSNL

Left-wing activist Rehana Fathima, who tried to enter Sabarimala along with her friends in 2018, has been sacked by BSNL.

As per the sources she was sacked after BSNL authorities received various complaints from the public about her pictures and videos hurting religious sentiments.

Not a stranger to controversies, Fathima was arrested last year on charges of attempting to disrupt public peace by posting religiously controversial comments about Ayyappa devotees and Sabarimala on the social media.

Rehana, a telecom technician with BSNL, was earlier suspended after she was arrested by the Pathanamthitta Police for hurting the religious sentiments of people. She was also transferred to the Ravipuram branch in Kochi.