Actor Nikhil Siddhartha gets married to Pallavi Varma amid lockdown : Watch Video

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha has tied the knot with his fiancee, Dr Pallavi Varma, on Thursday. Their marriage ceremony reportedly took place at Nikhil’s farmhouse in Hyderabad, adhering to government norms. The couple got engaged in February and were slated to get married in April, but the wedding had to be postponed due to the lockdown.

Considering the extension of the lockdown period, the Karthikeya actor decided to go ahead with the wedding. Photos of the marriage ceremony, which was held early morning on Thursday, have already surfaced on social media.