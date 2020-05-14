Cinema DHCelebrities DHDH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinemaLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesIndiaEntertainment

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha gets married to Pallavi Varma amid lockdown : Watch Video

May 14, 2020, 12:00 pm IST

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha has tied the knot with his fiancee, Dr Pallavi Varma, on Thursday. Their marriage ceremony reportedly took place at Nikhil’s farmhouse in Hyderabad, adhering to government norms. The couple got engaged in February and were slated to get married in April, but the wedding had to be postponed due to the lockdown.

Considering the extension of the lockdown period, the Karthikeya actor decided to go ahead with the wedding. Photos of the marriage ceremony, which was held early morning on Thursday, have already surfaced on social media.

View this post on Instagram

PELLI KODUKU READY ? #NikPal #lockdownwedding

A post shared by Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_nikhil) on

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close