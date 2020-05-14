TVS Jupiter BS6 variant costlier than rival Activa 6g after the price hike

The TVS like all other two-wheeler manufacturers have increased the prices of their offerings, likely after getting hit badly by the last two months. The TVS Jupiter has received a price hike. While the earlier Jupiter BS6 range started from Rs 61,449, the prices have now gone up to Rs 62,062, ex-showroom. There still are three variants of the Jupiter available and the revised prices are Rs 64,062 and Rs 68,562, ex-showroom for the ZX and Classic models respectively. The price hike ranges between Rs 650-2,000 depending on the variant.

Many other two-wheeler makers like Yamaha, Honda, Hero, and even Bajaj have increased the prices of their offerings. The higher price might help offset the damage caused due to the COVID-19 scene. There are no changes to the scooters or their feature list.

TVS, with the BS6 upgrade, has detuned most of its engines; the Jupiter being no exception. The 110cc engine makes 7.37hp power and 8.4Nm. TVS says that the efficiency though has gone up, although the competition has lost a bit of its power. The company claims the throttle response would now be crisper whereas the engine also will be smooth.

The Jupiter, in the BS6 transition also lost out on a front disc brake. Currently the scooter ships with drum brakes at both ends. The Jupiter’s competition is the Honda Activa 6g and the Hero Pleasure +. The Activa 6g has an added advantage that it gives the highest warranty of the lot, though optional. The other scooters mentioned here carry a five-year warranty.