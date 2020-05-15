 India Meteorological Department forecasts when will Southwest monsoon hit Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted about the arrival of Southwest Monsoon in the country. The weather forecasting agency has claimed that the southwest monsoon will arrive Kerala delayed by four days. As per IMD the southwest monsoon is expected to hit Kerala on June 5, 2020.

”Forecast for the 2020 SW Monsoon Onset over Kerala This year, the onset of s-west monsoon over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed as compared to normal date of onset of 1st June. Its onset over Kerala this year is likely to be on 5th June with a model error of ± 4 days.”, tweeted IMD.

The IMD has said that the low over the South-East Bay and adjoining South Andaman Sea has become well-marked, a step away from being called a depression. It may reach depression strength on Friday over the central parts of the South Bay and further intensify into a cyclone by Saturday evening.

Another weather forecasting agency, Skymet Weather forecast also predicted that the southwest monsoon may be delayed. The Skymet claimed that South-West monsoon may make an onset over Kerala around May 28 (with a margin of error of +/- four days).The normal date of onset is June 1.

The onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala has a standard deviation of 7 days which indicates that on maximum occasions the event occurs between May 25 to June 8. In the last 10years, the earliest arrival was on May 23 in 2009 and the most delayed on June 8, 2016.