Coronavirus : Police Commissioner violates lockdown rules, prays at church ; video goes viral

According to the reports, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao was present at the St Mark’s Cathedral in Bengaluru last week, where he was seen singing with members of the church choir. The video was shared on social media, which became viral instantly.

Bhaskar Rao, who has been forefront at fighting the coronavirus battle in state of Karnataka, was a part of a controversy this week after he was seen praying at a local church in the city with a group of Christian priests, violating the lockdown rules that he is responsible for enforcing.

In the viral video, it was seen that senior IPS officer Bhaskar Rao was singing along the church choir at the St Mark’s Cathedral along with the Christian priests. Several other senior police officers Additional Commissioner of Police Soumendu Mukherjee were seen offering prayers and singing together at the cathedral.

Ironically, the crowd at the church, including senior police officers can be seen standing next to each other violating social distancing norms.