DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

Leader of Tablighi Jamaat abducts Hindu boy, asks his family to convert to Islam for releasing; Video

May 18, 2020, 03:45 pm IST

In a shocking incident, a leader of Tablighi Jamaat has kidnapped a Hindu boy and asked his family to convert to Islam for releasing the boy. The shocking incident has took place in Nasarpur village in Matiari in the Sindh province of Pakistan. The issue came in to light after a video was shared by Rahat Austin,a Pakistani lawyer and activist.

In the video, a women belonging to the Bheel tribe can be seen putting up a strong resistance against forced conversion to Islam. As per the video, a Hindu boy was abducted by the leader of Tablighi Jamaat. Also, the houses belonging to Bheel Hindus have been ransacked and vandalized. Their properties have been illegally grabbed and forced to vacate their own houses. The kidnappers of the Hindu boy have been seeking the conversion of Hindu families to Islam as a ransom to release the boy.

The mother of the boy can be heard demanding the release of his son. “We will prefer to die but never ever convert to Islam.”

On last Friday, a Hindu couple was forcibly converted to Islam at a mosque in the city of Nawabshah in the Sindh district of Pakistan. The conversion was undertaken by a local Imam named Hamid Qadri.

