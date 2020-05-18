DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

US successfully launches unmanned reusable drone

May 18, 2020, 12:44 pm IST

US Air Force on Sunday successfully launched its high-tech drone X-37B, placing the reusable vehicle into orbit for its sixth secretive mission in space.

The drone, which resembles a smaller version of the manned space shuttles retired by the US space program in 2011, was launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida, the Air Force said.

It will spend months in orbit, remotely conducting a series of experiments.

“Congratulations on the 6th mission of the X-37B reusable spacecraft,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper tweeted shortly after the launch.

