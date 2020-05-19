Coronavirus Lockdown : Migrant labourer walking home dies of starvation

The decomposed body of a 40-year-old labourer, who worked as a sugarcane-cutter, was found on Monday in a village in Maharashtra’s Beed district, police said.

The man, identified as Pintu Manohar Pawar, had set out on foot from Pune, located about 250 kms away from Beed, to return to his home in Parbhani district after he failed to find a transport due to the lockdown, Assistant Inspector Dyaneshwar Kuklare said.

“When the police contacted the family members of the Pintu Pawar, they conveyed their inability to reach the spot and take possession of his body,” he said, adding that the police performed the last rites.

Prima facie, starvation is the cause of Mr Pawar’s death, an official said, adding that more details will be known after the autopsy report is out.