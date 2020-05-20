“Drishyam 2” starring Mohanlal and Meena to start soon,confirms Jeethu Joseph

Here is a big news for all fans of Lalettan! It has been confirmed that Mohanlal would be reuniting with director Jeethu Joseph for Drishyam 2.

The Malayalam movie Drishyam released in 2013 was written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. It grossed more than Rs 750 million worldwide and ran for more than 150 days in theatres. This movie managed to earn numerous accolades and was also remade in several languages. It was remade in four languages – Drishyam (Hindi), Drushyam (Telugu), Papanasam (Tamil) and Drishya (Kannada). This Mohanlal starrer was also the first Indian film to be remade in Chinese and it was titled as Sheep Without a Shepherd.

Industry expert Sreedhar Pillai shared a tweet on Drishyam sequel that read, “@Mohanlal will be celebrating his 60th birthday tomorrow- May 21. He plans 2 start shoot of #Drishyam2, once shooting resumes & will be shot in 2 months. #Drishyam2 will be directed by #JeethuJoseph and produced by #AntonyPerumbavoor, team who did the original in 2013.”