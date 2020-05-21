Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 3,30,000 globally

The coronavirus (Covid-19) death toll has climbed to 3,30,000 worldwide till Thursday noon.A total of 50,90,642 people have been infected and 20,25,716 people have recovered worldwide from the disease, according to latest data from worldometer.

A total of 213 countries and territories and two international conveyances have been infected in the deadly disease.

In USA, 15,93,039 people have been infected in the disease. Of them, 94,941 people have died and 370,812 people have recovered.

In Italy, 227,364 people have been infected in the disease. Of them, 32,330 people have died and 132,282 people have recovered.

In Spain, 279,524 people have been infected in the disease. Of them, 27,888 have died and 196,958 people have recovered.

In France, 181,575 people have been infected in the disease. Of them, 28,132 patients have died and 63,354 patients have recovered.

In China, 82,967 people have been infected in the disease. Of them, 4,634 people have died and 78,249 have recovered. Active cases are 84 in the country.

In Malaysia, 7,009 people have been infected from the disease. Of them, 114 people have died and 5,716 have recovered.

In Iran, 126,949 people have been infected in the coronavirus. Of them, 7,183 patients have died and 98,808 people have recovered from the disease.

In Saudi Arabia, 62,545 people have been infected from the virus. Of them, 339 patients have died and 33,478 people have recovered.

In UK, 2,48,293 people have been infected in the disease. Of them, 35,704 people died.

In Germany, 178,531 people have been infected from Covid-19. Of them, 8,270 patients died and 1,58,000 patients recovered.

In Russia, 3,08,705 people have been infected in the disease. Of them, 2,972 people have died and 85,392 have recovered.

In India, 1,12,442 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19. Of them, 3,438 people have died and 45,422 have recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.